Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $68.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 108,209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 180,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,904. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

