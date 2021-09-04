Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NYSE TRNO opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

