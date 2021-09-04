Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,889,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.