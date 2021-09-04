Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,500 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 904,891 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,580,000. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,275,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 50,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY remained flat at $$86.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,136,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

