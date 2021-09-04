Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.43. 1,333,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $333.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.