Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $1.96. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

