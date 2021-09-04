Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $28,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,295.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,463.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,479.48. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

