Teza Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of AEE opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

