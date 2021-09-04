Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $376,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.