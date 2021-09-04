Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $454,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

SM opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 6.14. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

