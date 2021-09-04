Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

ADS stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

