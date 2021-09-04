Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

