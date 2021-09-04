Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.43 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

