The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in The Allstate by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $133.97 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

