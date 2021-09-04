The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TBBK opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.
The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.