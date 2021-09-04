The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 127,207 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 953.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.