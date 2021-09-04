The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.65 Million

Brokerages expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to announce $123.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.60 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.10 million to $497.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $504.30 million, with estimates ranging from $503.50 million to $505.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

