The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target Raised to $33.00

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

