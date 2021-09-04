The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $56,039,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.17. 6,400,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,446,517. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

