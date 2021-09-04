The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,808 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 399,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Brink’s by 285.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,923 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Brink’s by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 212,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $1,946,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

