The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 231.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Brink’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159 over the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.