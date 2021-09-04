The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Argus downgraded The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.87. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

