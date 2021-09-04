The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

SRV opened at $28.97 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

