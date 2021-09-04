The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 397,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

