The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Enviva Partners stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

In other news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 32,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.93 per share, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.