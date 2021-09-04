The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

HIG stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

