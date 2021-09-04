The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.86. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

