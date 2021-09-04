The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,542 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. 5,460,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

