The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

