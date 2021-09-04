The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Gap Down to $45.84

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.84, but opened at $39.01. The RMR Group shares last traded at $37.88, with a volume of 4,914 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 402,102 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth $3,506,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

