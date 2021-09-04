Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares in the company, valued at $398,297,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

