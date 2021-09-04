Tierion (TNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00061222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00125103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00182260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00806720 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.