Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

