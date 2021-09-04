Tixl Price Reaches $0.31 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $16.51 million and $604,505.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

