Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.55. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.67 and a twelve month high of C$22.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.