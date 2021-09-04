Tornado Cash Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $73.79 or 0.00146796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $81.15 million and $6.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

