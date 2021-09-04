Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$20.23 and last traded at C$20.18. Approximately 1,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

