Total Investment Management Inc. Has $381,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

BA opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.57. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

