Total Investment Management Inc. Invests $54.09 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,090,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 9.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $175.81 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

