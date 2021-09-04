Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $28.20 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 342,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,202,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 4.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

