Total Investment Management Inc. Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 354,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 1.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.88 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

