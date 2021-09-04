Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Tractor Supply worth $88,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.80 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

