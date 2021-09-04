Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,048. Transcat has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $503.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

