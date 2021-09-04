Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 9.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

