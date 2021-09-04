TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.06.

TA stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $626.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 46.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,476 shares during the period. 50.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

