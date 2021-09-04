Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $$18.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.