TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.600 EPS.

THS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 851,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

