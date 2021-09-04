TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.500 EPS.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 851,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,625. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

