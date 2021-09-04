Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.8% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 747,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,399,000 after buying an additional 102,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 13.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $113.74 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.32 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays lifted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

