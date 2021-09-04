Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,806 shares.The stock last traded at $35.19 and had previously closed at $34.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 558,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

