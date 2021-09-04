Trias Token (new) Price Hits $8.45 on Exchanges (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $8.45 or 0.00016831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Profile

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

